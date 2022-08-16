Now companies can build their own 5G network..on AWS

  • August 16, 2022
  • With AWS Private 5G, companies order the hardware and a bunch of special SIM cards directly from AWS, and AWS then provides all the necessary software and APIs to enable businesses to set up their own private mobile network on-site.
  • This is a key component of the new AWS Private 5G service – it’s fully-integrated into the SAS administration process, with AWS managing everything on behalf of the customer, including taking on responsibility for interference issues among other troubleshooting tidbits relating to spectrum access.
