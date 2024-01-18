Now is the best time to invest in emerging managers: Peter Lacaillade (MD at SCS Financial Services)
We had a choice to make; do we want to go into someone that’s very good but not quite in the top tier or pick the next-gen emerging winners? We opted to do the latter. – Peter Lacaillade
Peter Lacaillade, Managing Director at SCS Financial Services, provides a deep dive into the world of investing in emerging managers. Drawing from his extensive experience and unique insights, he reveals why now is an opportune time to invest in these rising talents.
Table of Contents
- Career Progression and Diverse Experiences
- Significance of Market Timing
- Investing in Next-Generation Winners
- Courageous Investment Decisions
- Structural Challenges within Large Pension Funds
- Partnerships as Solutions for Larger Capital Pools
- Importance of Direct Investments
- Quick Decision-Making in Investments
- Prioritizing Team Quality Over Track Records
- Passion as a Key Success Factor
- The Role of Intuition and Experience in Investment Decisions
- Seeking Off-List References for Balanced Views
Career Progression and Diverse Experiences
The journey from being an investment banker to leading a private investment program at SCS Financial Services emphasizes the importance of seeking diverse experiences and learning from mentors throughout one’s professional journey.
Significance of Market Timing
Market timing significantly influences investments.
Joining a firm post-global financial crisis can present opportunities for scaling and building programs due to limited capital availability.
However, it also underscores the necessity of identifying future winners ahead of time for successful investing.