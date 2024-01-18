Now is the best time to invest in emerging managers: Peter Lacaillade (MD at SCS Financial Services)

We had a choice to make; do we want to go into someone that’s very good but not quite in the top tier or pick the next-gen emerging winners? We opted to do the latter. – Peter Lacaillade

Peter Lacaillade, Managing Director at SCS Financial Services, provides a deep dive into the world of investing in emerging managers. Drawing from his extensive experience and unique insights, he reveals why now is an opportune time to invest in these rising talents.

Table of Contents

Career Progression and Diverse Experiences

The journey from being an investment banker to leading a private investment program at SCS Financial Services emphasizes the importance of seeking diverse experiences and learning from mentors throughout one’s professional journey.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Significance of Market Timing

Market timing significantly influences investments.

Joining a firm post-global financial crisis can present opportunities for scaling and building programs due to limited capital availability.

However, it also underscores the necessity of identifying future winners ahead of time for successful investing.