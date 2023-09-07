NPCI Introduces Voice-Assisted UPI Payments, Several Other Innovations

- The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched new products, including Hello! UPI, a voice-enabled payment via apps, IoT devices, and telecom calls in Hindi and English.
- BillPay Connect offers voice-assisted bill payment services, and users can pay their bills through smart home devices or by giving a missed call.
- New offerings also include credit line on UPI for financial inclusion, UPI LITE X for offline payments, and UPI Tap & Pay to enhance QR code and NFC technology adoption.