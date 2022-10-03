NSDR: Everything You Should Know About Non-Sleep Deep Rest

Non-sleep deep rest (NSDR) is a technique that helps you get the benefits of a good night’s sleep even if you don’t manage to sleep well at night. This blog post will explore the basics of NSDR and how you can get started with this technique.

What is Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR)?

NSDR involves slowing down your brain wave frequency, similar to what happens during sleep, only that in this case you’re awake.

Two steps of NSDR: a self-induced state of rest followed by a period of directed, intense focus, which is a powerful way to relax quickly and deeply.

What Does Science Say About NSDR?

NSDR works by slowing down the brain waves, similar to what happens during slow-wave sleep (SWS).

If you measure your brain activity during NSDR, you’ll notice a shift in brain waves from the active beta frequency, to the alpha frequency, then to the deep meditative state characterized by theta frequency.

It doesn’t stop there. If NSDR is properly done, you might get to the delta frequency.

Health Benefits of NSDR

Helps with memory retention

Enhances rates of neuroplasticity, which can promote learning

Relieves stress

Improves cognitive function

Improved sleep quality

Enhancements focus and mental clarity

Potentially helps with pain management

Yoga Nidra

A form of guided meditation that induces hypnagogia – the state of consciousness between sleep and wakefulness.

To practice yoga nidra, you need to find a quiet place that is free from distractions and get comfortable. From there, you can play any of the Yoga Nidra tracks available on the internet to direct your awareness to different parts of your body.

Hypnosis

A trance-like state in which you experience deep relaxation, enhanced focus, and concentration. During hypnosis, a person is fully detached from their environment and, instead, focused on their inner experiences.

The process of hypnosis is guided by a therapist who usually uses speech or imagery to direct the desired outcome.

Non-Sleep Deep Rest: Enjoy the Benefits of Sleep Without Sleeping

Non-sleep deep rest (NSDR) is a technique that enables you to enjoy the benefits of deep sleep without having to fall asleep.

NSDR can be practiced either through yoga nidra or hypnosis.

It’s also important to keep track of your sleep to know how effective your sleep is.

