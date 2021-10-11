NSIL, ISRO, Bharti-backed OneWeb partner to launch OneWeb satellites in India next year

Bharti-backed OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, on Monday said it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with NewSpace India Limited-the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation-to use Indian-built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and the heavier Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle as potential platforms to launch OneWeb’s satellites in India from 2022.

OneWeb is building its initial constellation of 648 LEO satellites and has already put 322 satellites into orbit.

“ISRO has built formidable launch capabilities and India is part of the select group of countries to have history of successful launches. OneWeb will be delighted to use ISRO’s proven platforms to fulfil its vision of taking broadband connectivity across the earth, oceans and sky. We believe this initiative will further the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a key hub in the global space ecosystem and also boost the India-UK strategic partnership. We look forward to a deeper engagement with NSIL/ISRO over the coming years,” OneWeb Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, said in a statement.