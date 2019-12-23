Number of debit cards in India down by 15% (tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Via

The number of debit cards in India is down by 15% from 998 million cards , as on Nov 3, 2018 to 843 million, as of October 2019.

Reason? As per bankers, nearly 155 million cards went out of the market because of the EMV migration from magnetic-strip to chip-based cards, weeded out dormant accounts and inactive cards.