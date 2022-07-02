Nvidia Cards Price Tumbles as Crypto Miners Face Losses

The price of Nvidia GPUs is tumbling as crypto miners capitulate, with prices on the secondhand market down by as much as 50%. The price of NVIDIA shares fell by 15% this week, down from $173.04 on Monday to $145.96 by Friday.

The fire sale is causing a drop in the value of GPU miners on secondary markets, even as Nvidia’s recommended retail price remains unchanged. The market for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) is in difficulty as tougher macroeconomic conditions force cryptocurrency miners to capitulate.