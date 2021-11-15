Home News Nykaa reports a 96 percent drop in Q2 net profit after a record listing.
- Fashion and cosmetics online retailer Nykaa’s net profit fell 96 percent to Rs 1.1 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis and 69 percent, compared with the June quarter.
- The company said its gross profit margin improved 345 basis points to 39.3 percent in the September quarter, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
- The fashion segment’s contribution to consolidated GMV increased to 27 percent in Q2FY22, compared with 14 percent in Q2 of 2020-21.
