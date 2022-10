Pre-IPO investors’ lock-in expires on November 10. JM Financial is of the view that around 67 percent or 31.9 crore shares are likely to open for trade on the expiry day.

At 2:15 pm on Oct 24, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,115 on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.5 percent. In the last one month, it is down 12.67 percent.