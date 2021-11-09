Odisha announces 100% exemption on motor vehicle (MV) tax and registration fees for electric vehicles

HomeNewsOdisha announces 100% exemption on motor vehicle (MV) tax and registration fees for electric vehicles
The Odisha government has made 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicle taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles in accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.
On the advice of NITI Aayog, the Odisha government has come up with the Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 in September this year in order to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles in the State.
Under the policy, the government has proposed to extend financial incentives for manufacturing industries, buyers, scrapping along with interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax & registration fees during the policy period.