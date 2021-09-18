Odisha includes millets, pulses, vegetables in mid day meals and ration scheme (first Indian state)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative across India, the Odisha government has decided to provide pulses, millets, oilseeds, and even fruits and vegetables to the beneficiaries of the government welfare schemes, such as the mid day meal and public distribution system.

To further promote millets, the state government launched the Odisha Millets Mission in 2017.

The central government has asked all the states across the country to adopt the Odisha Millets Mission model for promotion of millets, pulses and oilseeds.