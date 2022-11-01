Of recession and why economies and markets are different animals

Q I get: Should I now steer clear of US markets?
In India the story is that the economy is booming & hence the mkts look great
But the economy & markets are different animals
A thread 🧵 (1/n)
At the minimum,there are leads and lags.
Plus there are many other adjustments to be made.
Simplistic predictions don’t work. Neither do stories(2/n)
Both US stocks & bonds are down substantially in 9 mths which has happened only 3x in 100 years
So the question for US is how much of the bad news is already in the price? (3/n)
The impact of the interest rate rise will, of course, be higher for companies where profits & cash flows are still far away (4/n)
Go back to March 2020: If someone had told you that this would be the impact of the pandemic (5/n)
– There would be extreme uncertainties throughout the world
– Industries like Airlines, hotels, cruises would have zero business
– There would be little shopping or eating out
What would you’ve predicted about the markets? (6/n)
In real time, there was a clear disconnect between what was happening in the economy and the stock markets (7/n)
I’ve been saying clearly & unambiguously for over a year that India will outperform in 2022
But one shouldn’t extrapolate this to mean that there are no issues with the economy (8/n)
As is the assertion that the US is yesterday’s story
Similar stories were heard in 2003-07 when US underperformed hugely while emerging markets went up 3.5 times & India went up 6 times (9/n)
Doesn’t mean that there’re no issues with the economy (12/n)
In the world ranking of 42 countries, it ranked 20 to 25 for most of the years. It was like a coiled spring (13/n)
Fundamentally speaking too, while there is still widespread distress in the economy which shows up in the demand for free rations, MNERGA jobs etc there is also another side to the picture (14/n)
As far the listed space is concerned, the companies have benefited from two broad trends (15/n)
Two, the listed companies tend to cater more to the mid to creamy layer(16/n)
Even in FMCG, footwear or apparel, lower-end consumers buy from by the informal or regional level unlisted players
Therefore with a K-shaped recovery, listed players are relatively insulated from the distress (17/n)
a) The listed space is doing better than the overall economy(The share of corporate profits relative to GDP is another topic altogether)
b) The market performance relative to its history(18/n)
The moves depend on a whole host of factors
There is no 1 to 1 correlation, especially in exactly the same timeframe
(19/19)
