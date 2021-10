Makingthe announcement on a blog post, Bhavish Aggarwal, co- founder and CEO, Ola said, “Dhruva and his team of Geospatial scientists and engineers will be joining Ola to develop technologies which will make mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalised, and convenient, across shared and personal vehicles.”

Ola can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from its network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’, Agarwal further added.