Ola Cars platform launched for buying, selling, financing and even servicing vehicles

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned vehicles and, over time, Ola will open it up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well.

Announcing the plans for Ola Cars, Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Ola has always been committed to delivering technology driven innovations to enhance consumer’s mobility experience. With Ola Cars, we are completely reimagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance – an end-to-end digital-first experience for our customer. We have plans to expand aggressively over the next few months across India and international markets and also launch new verticals in this business including pre-owned 2W and new vehicles.”