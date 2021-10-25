Home News Ola Electric launches its first Hypercharger ahead of test rides
- Ola Electric has announced the launch of its first Hypercharger for charging its electric S1 scooter ahead of the beginning of test rides on November 10.
- Ola Electric’s Hyperchargers will be capable of charging e-scooter batteries from 0 – 50% in just 18 minutes, making it fit for a half cycle range of 75 km.
- The roll out of the first Hypercharger comes just days ahead of the beginning of the test rides for the Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters, both of which were launched on August 15.
