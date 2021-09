Ola Electric has ambitious plans and the innings in the world of electric mobility has begun on a strong note with the reception for the Ola Electric S1 battery-powered scooter.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal underlined that it may well be a start and that his company is eyeing entry into the electric bike and electric car space.

Test rides and deliveries of Ola S1 electric scooter start come October and the online purchase window will re-open November 1.