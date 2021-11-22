    Ola Electric scooters delivery again delayed due to global chip shortage

    ola-electric-scooter_1633518112
    • Ola Electric has yet again delayed the delivery of its electric scooters, citing a global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts.
    • Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola Electric Mobility, said that, unlike regular scooters, the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro will only get better with timely over-the-air updates to fine-tune and optimize the software.
    • Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric has written to its customers about unavoidable delays in delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, reports suggested on Saturday. The delay is on account of a shortage of parts amid a global chip shortage.
