Ola Electric scooters delivery again delayed due to global chip shortage
Ola Electric has yet again delayed the delivery of its electric scooters, citing a global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts.
Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola Electric Mobility, said that, unlike regular scooters, the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro will only get better with timely over-the-air updates to fine-tune and optimize the software.
Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric has written to its customers about unavoidable delays in delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, reports suggested on Saturday. The delay is on account of a shortage of parts amid a global chip shortage.
