Ola Electric scooters see sales surge during festive season, says CEO

- Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced a significant increase in sales of Ola Electric scooters during Dussehra and Navratri, selling a scooter every 10 seconds.
- The company attributed the success to growing consumer interest in electric vehicles and offered various benefits to boost sales, including exchange offers and a 5-year battery promise.
- Ola Electric’s lineup includes three new scooters targeting tech-savvy Indian consumers, with rival Ather Energy also offering discounts and benefits to its buyers.