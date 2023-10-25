Ola Electric scooters see sales surge during festive season, says CEO

  • Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced a significant increase in sales of Ola Electric scooters during Dussehra and Navratri, selling a scooter every 10 seconds.
  • The company attributed the success to growing consumer interest in electric vehicles and offered various benefits to boost sales, including exchange offers and a 5-year battery promise.
  • Ola Electric’s lineup includes three new scooters targeting tech-savvy Indian consumers, with rival Ather Energy also offering discounts and benefits to its buyers.
