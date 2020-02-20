Ola integrates its ‘Emergency Button’ with Bengaluru City Police Control room

Ola has integrated its in-app emergency button with the Bengaluru City Police control room. This integration will enable seamless sharing of ride-information including driver and car details, GPS coordinates of the vehicle, and customer’s contact information.

As part of this technology integration, whenever a customer presses the ‘emergency button’, they will have the option to call the police directly via 100. Once this is activated, the police will have real-time access to the customer’s ride information and the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, enabling quicker response and on-ground support from the nearest police team. Additionally, Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact the customer and provide on-phone assistance until the customer’s safety is confirmed. This technology integration will better equip the police to provide quick real-time on-ground support.