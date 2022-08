Ola’s electric vehicle will offer a range of 100 kilometres and that the car will accelerate from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in 4 seconds (FYI: Tata’s Nexon EV claims a range of 437 kilometres).

It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world. It will be keyless and handleless – Bhavish, Ola.