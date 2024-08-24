Sign in Subscribe
Ola: A meme or a sales machine?

Everyone is confused, but Bhavish is winning!

The Internet is full of memes on Ola founder, Bhavish’s claims that Ola is the world’s fourth largest EV company in the world* (* = excluding China).

This has become a meme, but here are some harsh truths about Ola business

  • The main product, i.e. Ola cabs is literally a non-existent one now.
  • Ola EV had a very high burn rate. Most of the earlier incidents around EV catching fire were from Ola (curious: what’s the latest data?)
  • Ola’s customer service is really a fictitious story. The Internet is full of tweets/videos about one’s bike being lying idle and no help from Ola’s customer care.
  • Ola is being sued by MapMyIndia for copying its data
  • Ola is accused of copying images from Hero Tech’s Germany website (btw, this isn’t anything new for the company - they even copied their splash screen in the first version of the product)
Abrar Bin Ayub Product Manager at Zero Electric Motorcycles Accuses Ola Electric
  • Krutrim / AI stack is..meh
    (though I like the fact that Bhavish is moving away from consumer play, i.e. chatbot to infra play - i.e. Krutrim cloud).

But in spite of all this:

