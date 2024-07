After boycotting Microsoft and switching to Krutrim cloud, Ola’s Bhavish is back. This time, he is saying no to Google maps and switching to Ola maps.

While there is a lot of chatter around Ola just rebranding an open-source tech, i.e. OpenStreet maps to Ola maps and making it sound like a big deal, I’d like to believe that they do bring (real-time) data to the table.