Ola restructures organisation to strengthen mobility biz

- Ride hailing platform Ola has restructured the organisation and expanded roles for some of its top leaders as part of efforts to strengthen its mobility business and capture new opportunities.
- Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh will continue in his role, while Group CFO Arun Kumar GR will continue to run the finance function and all the key finance leaders at Ola will now report directly to him.
- Aggarwal noted that Ola COO Gaurav Porwal and Ola CFO Swayam Saurabh are leaving the organisation.
