Ola uses AI to build Guardian feature, which can detect irregular trip activities

The ‘Guardian’ feature, developed by Ola uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations.

These alerts are flagged off in real-time to Ola’s dedicated 24×7 Safety Response Team, who immediately reach out to customers and drivers to confirm if they’re safe and offer on-the-call assistance until ride completion.

Customers can also alert police authorities and their loved ones in parallel, through the Emergency button on the app. Ola Guardian is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities on the Ola platform which enables it to continuously learn and evolve from millions of data points every single day, to improve risk signaling and instant resolution