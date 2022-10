The all-new Ola S1 Air packs 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery and takes about 4.5 hours to charge fully. It comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.

Interested buyers can pre-book the vehicle starting today at ₹999. Deliveries of the electric scooter will begin in the first week of April 2023 with payment window opening in February 2023.