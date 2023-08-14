Ola’s S1 range is set to receive MoveOS 4 update on August 15August 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:38
Ola’s S1 range is set to receive MoveOS 4 update on August 15
Ola’s S1 range is set to receive MoveOS 4 update on August 15
- New features include a Concert mode enlarging light and music synchronization across multiple scooters, and expanded mood settings for the digital display.
- The company is also developing Ola Maps, a potential navigation tool highlighting charging station locations, similar to Ather Trip Planner.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote