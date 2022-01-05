Omicron: What works. What does not [10 points by a doctor]

Most cases of Omicron have mild infection, milder compared to Delta. This however doesn’t mean that it will be mild in all cases. Some would become severe and need hospitalisation. Don’t be stupid by buying into ‘mild’ theory

We are in the third wave of #Covid. Community spread of #Omicron is given. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are hot spots. What works and what does not. A thread of 10 points 1. It is clear that Omicron escapes Immunity acquired through #Vaccines and Previous Infection

2. Most cases of Omicron have mild infection, milder compared to Delta. This however doesn’t mean that it will be mild in all cases. Some would become severe and need hospitalisation. Don’t be stupid by buying into ‘mild’ theory

3. A lot of people are asymptomatic. So should you get tested for mild or no symptoms? Yes. Because only then you would isolate yourself and protect others. Also, better to detect it early and monitor rather than be caught off guard when saturation drops.

4. Evidence suggests that people with vaccination have less severe illness. So get your shot if you are 15+. Also, get boosters when your time comes. #Vaccineswork #VaccinesSaveLives

5. While Omicron may escape Vaccination, masks will always be effective. So will be hand hygiene, ventilation, distancing. Avoid closed spaces. Remember Covid is airborne. #COVIDisAirborne #MaskUp

6. Covid is not transmitted through surface contact. So don’t be fussy about sanitising every item you touch. Fumigation is a waste. So are those sanitising sprays. Invest in Hand Sanitisers and use them. #SanitiseHands #handhygiene

7. Avoid traveling, shopping in markets, visiting public spaces, public transport if you can. Remember that some people can’t avoid travel – they are on essential duty. Don’t add to that crowd for leisure travel. No – hanging out with friends is not essential duty.

8. Take care of your #Mentalhealth. We all are going through Covid Fatigue. But let’s keep the spirits up. We have been dealing with this for last two years. Let’s not give up now. Video call a friend, Connect on Social media, ask for health of your near and dear ones.

9. Don’t clamour for #Lockdown. Mass lockdowns don’t help. They only push blue collar workers into more poverty. Not everyone can work from home. If you can please do. #WorkFromHome

10. Demand Govt to invest in Health infrastructure and human resources. To Expedite NEET counseling. Support healthcare workers. #NEETPG Share Health information. For any Covid queries call @HSF_India Helpline on 9971736222