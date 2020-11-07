On Amazon’s plea, Singapore tribunal stalls Future-RIL deal

Ruling in favor of Amazon’s plea, a Singapore-based arbitration panel has put the deal between Kishore Biyani’s Future Group and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail on hold.

The Singapore-based arbitration panel says that the deal cannot go through until it finally decides the matter, while Reliance Retail says the deal is fully enforceable under Indian law.

Reliance Retail had acquired the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of the Future Group for INR 24K Crores in a August 30th deal.