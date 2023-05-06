- One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, posted a total revenue of Rs 8,400 crore (about $1.03 billion) for the year ended March 31.
- The company posted a loss of Rs 1,776.5 crore for the same period.
One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, posts $1 billion in revenue for FY23
