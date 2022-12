Karl Sebastian Greenwood, co-founder of sham “Bitcoin-killer” OneCoin, was accused of scheming to swindle investors and to launder money, and he pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan.

OneCoin produced more than $4.3 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in alleged profits between Q4 2014 and Q4 2016. Greenwood was at the top of the MLM pyramid and made $21 million per month.

