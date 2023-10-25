OnEMi Technologies, parent of Kissht, sees revenue surpass Rs 1,000 Cr in FY23

- OnEMi Technologies, the parent company of consumer lending platform Kissht and digital payment app RING, reported a significant increase in revenue to Rs 1,020.9 crore in FY23, up from Rs 513.6 crore in FY22.
- RING contributed to around 70% of the overall operating revenue in FY23, and the company also gained 4 million new customers in the last 12 months, bringing its total subscriber base to over 10 million.
- Despite a surge in scale, Kissht’s profit decreased by 5.8% to Rs 59 crore in FY23 due to ESOP related expenses, but excluding this, the company’s profits surged over 45% to Rs 95.5 crore in FY23.