OnePlus Pad Go tablet launched in India, features MediaTek Helio SoC

  • OnePlus has launched its budget-friendly OnePlus Pad Go tablet in India, starting at Rs. 19,999, with different variants featuring an 11.35-inch 2.4K display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and 8GB RAM.
  • The tablet is equipped with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, an 8-megapixel rear and front camera, and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging with a battery life of 514 hours of standby.
  • It offers various connectivity options and sensors, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, and a face unlock feature.
