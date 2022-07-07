OneWeb to Fight for Dominance With Starlink for LEO Satellite Operations In Brazil

Brazil’s national communications regulator Anatel has awarded OneWeb a licence to provide connectivity services in Brazil. As part of the agreement, OneWeb has also agreed to build two satellite gateways in Brazil.

OneWeb will not be alone when it comes to LEO satellite operations above Brazil. SpaceX had received similar permission for its Starlink LEO constellation to provide services back in May, with Elon Musk highlighted Starlink’s potential for delivering connectivity to 19,000 rural schools.