Lessons from making $120,000,000.00 in online revenue: 6 tactics

I’ve generated over $120,000,000.00 in online revenue. The 2 biggest mistakes I see are: • Constantly chasing new customers • Not being smarter with existing ones. Here’s a breakdown of 6 free tactics I used to add $100k+ in revenue. 🧵

Add subtitles to your video ads. According to @verizonmedia, 92% of mobile users watch videos with sound off. 🔇 Adding 20 minutes to your video editing time will achieve higher: • click-through rate • website conversion rate • return on ad spend (ROAS)

When adding subtitles to videos, you don’t need to get too fancy with them. • make the subtitles easy to read • don’t rely on music for the context • show, don’t tell They’re just an aid to help whoever’s watching, understand the video better.

Plug into the revenue side of publishers. Sign up for @Skimlinks so when sites like TOWN & COUNTRY, BuzzFeed, Refinery29, etc. write about you, they have the opportunity to generate affiliate revenue. This incentivizes you over a competitor + gets you exposure.

When you find publishers are driving consistent traffic to your site with affiliate revenue, you can see which performs the best for your brand. Double down and reach out directly to those. Set up custom partnerships. Tap into an audience you know converts well.