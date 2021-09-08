    Online emerges as second largest consumed media after TV in rural India

    • Online emerges as second largest consumed media after TV in rural India: Report.
    • There has been an internet revolution in rural India, with online being the most consumed media after television, the report said.
    • Puneet Avasthi, senior executive director, Insights Division, Kantar said that with a highly concerned rural consumer, rural India is planning finances better and inclined towards a savings mindset.
    Daily.