- Online emerges as second largest consumed media after TV in rural India: Report.
- There has been an internet revolution in rural India, with online being the most consumed media after television, the report said.
- Puneet Avasthi, senior executive director, Insights Division, Kantar said that with a highly concerned rural consumer, rural India is planning finances better and inclined towards a savings mindset.
