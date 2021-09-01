Only 18% Of Android Users In The US Likely To Consider Switching To The Next IPhone: Survey
Apple is likely to launch the next generation of iPhone’s in September but a survey conducted in the US shows that only 18% of Android users will consider switching over to Apple’s ecosystem.
The most popular pick among Android users who intended to switch was the next phone in the iPhone Pro Max series, followed by the standard model, the Pro series and then finally, the next iPhone mini.
Other reasons Android users pointed out for not switching over to iPhones included, Price of the next generation iPhones, strong preference for an older iPhone model, Google Assistant was viewed as a better alternative to Siri, Lack of split-screen multitasking, No foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Missing app lock features.