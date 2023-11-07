Ontario Teachers’ fund leads $80 million investment in Indian logistics firm Xpressbees

- Indian logistics firm Xpressbees has raised $80 million in a funding round led by Ontario Teachers’ late-stage venture growth fund, bringing its total funding to approximately $680 million.
- The Canadian pension fund’s investment values Xpressbees at about $1.4 billion, the same valuation at which the company raised a Series F tranche earlier.
- Xpressbees, which processes over 2.5 million orders a day across more than 2,000 cities, is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering within the next two years.