Open Internet more at risk now than ever before: Twitter

Amid raging debate globally over social media regulation and controls, microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday cautioned that ‘Open Internet’ is more at risk now than ever before, and asserted the need for coordinated, multi-stakeholder strategy to defend free, secure, and global open internet.

The Open Internet is more at risk now than ever before, the paper concluded.

“The Open Internet is global, should be available to all, and should be built on open standards and the protection of human rights,” Twitter said.