OpenAI aims to expand with cheaper, more powerful models at first developer conference

- OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is set to announce updates to reduce costs for developers and introduce new vision capabilities at its first developer conference.
- The vision capabilities will allow OpenAI’s software to analyze and describe images, enabling developers to create applications for various fields including entertainment and medicine.
- The updates aim to encourage companies to use OpenAI’s technology to build AI-powered chatbots and autonomous agents, aligning with CEO Sam Altman’s strategic objectives.