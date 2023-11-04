Subscribe

OpenAI aims to expand with cheaper, more powerful models at first developer conference

  • OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is set to announce updates to reduce costs for developers and introduce new vision capabilities at its first developer conference.
  • The vision capabilities will allow OpenAI’s software to analyze and describe images, enabling developers to create applications for various fields including entertainment and medicine.
  • The updates aim to encourage companies to use OpenAI’s technology to build AI-powered chatbots and autonomous agents, aligning with CEO Sam Altman’s strategic objectives.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0