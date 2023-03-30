OpenAI CEO: Admits Fear of AI Technology Created by Company

Image Credit: Futurism
  • OpenAI CEO has admitted to being fearful of the AI technology created by his company.
  • He does not think it is appropriate to make fun of him for this fear.
  • He believes it is “weird” when people make fun of him for expressing his fear.
