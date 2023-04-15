- Sam Altman commented on an open letter from people in the tech industry asking for a six-month pause on AI development.
- Altman said the letter “lacked technical nuance” on where a pause could help.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Open letter calling for AI development pause ‘lacked technical nuance’
