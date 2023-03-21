OpenAI: ChatGPT Could Disrupt 19% of US Jobs

- OpenAI looked at the over 1,000 professions in the US, and labeled them with various tasks needed to perform the jobs.
- The study only looked at whether ChatGPT could reduce the amount of time needed to complete various tasks by profession.
- The most affected professions included interpreters and translators, poets, lyricists and creative writers, public relations specialists, writers and authors, mathematicians, tax preparers, blockchain engineers, accountants and auditors, along with journalists.