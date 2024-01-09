Subscribe

OpenAI counters New York Times lawsuit, labels content ‘regurgitation’ as a ‘rare bug’

  • OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, has responded to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by The New York Times, claiming that the ‘regurgitation’ of content is a rare bug.
  • The Times seeks to hold OpenAI and Microsoft accountable for alleged intellectual property violations, demanding billions in damages for the unlawful use of its works.
  • OpenAI asserts that its training is fair use and provides an opt-out, adding that it is working to eliminate the bug. The company was surprised and disappointed by the lawsuit, which it learned about from the Times.

