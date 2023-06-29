OpenAI hit with lawsuit for alleged unauthorized data collection to train its ChatGPT

  • OpenAI is accused of illegally obtaining data from millions of Americans, including personal conversations, medical data, and information about children without any permission.
  • The class-action lawsuit demands commercial restrictions on OpenAI’s products until improved safeguards are implemented, and financial compensation for those whose data was used without consent.
  • The lawsuit also implicates Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer, along with concerns raised on AI’s access to data, its potential to spread false information, and its existential risk.
