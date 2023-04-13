- OpenAI introduces ‘consistency’ models for image generation.
- These models are faster than the diffusion models used by popular tools like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.
- These models are able to do simple tasks an order of magnitude faster.
OpenAI introduces ‘consistency’ models for image generation
