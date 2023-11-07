OpenAI introduces enhanced GPT-4 Turbo and fine-tuning program

- OpenAI has launched GPT-4 Turbo, a more powerful and cost-effective version of its AI model GPT-4, with two versions: one for text analysis and another for understanding text and image context.
- GPT-4 Turbo has an expanded context window of 128,000 tokens, four times the size of GPT-4’s, and supports a new ‘JSON mode’ for valid JSON responses.
- OpenAI is also launching an experimental access program for fine-tuning GPT-4, involving more oversight and guidance from OpenAI teams due to technical challenges.