OpenAI may have to stop releasing ChatGPT following FTC complaint

- A public challenge could temporarily stop OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar AI systems.
- The Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that OpenAI is violating the FTC Act through its large language AI models.
- The model is said to be “biased, deceptive” and threatens both privacy and public safety, according to CAIDP.
- The model also supposedly fails to meet Commission guidelines calling for AI to be transparent, fair and easy to explain.
