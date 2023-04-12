OpenAI offers over Rs 16 lakh to find flaws in their AI systems

Image Credit: BusinessToday
  • OpenAI launched a Bug Bounty program on Tuesday.
  • The program encourages programmers and ethical hackers to report any bugs they find in OpenAI’s software systems.
  • OpenAI will offer over Rs 16 lakh for finding any flaws in their AI systems.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]