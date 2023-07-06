OpenAI Plans to Create a New Research Team to Keep AI Safe for Humans

- OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, will invest in a new research team, the Superalignment team, which will aim to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and address potential threats of superintelligent AI.
- OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, will allocate 20% of its computational power over the next four years to address this issue and plan to train AI systems for alignment research.
- A poll discovered 67% of Americans are worried about the possible negative impacts of AI, leading to criticism of OpenAI’s plan, highlighting the potential initial issues it might cause.