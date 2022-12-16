OpenAI projects $1 billion in revenue by 2024: sources

OpenAI recently achieved a valuation of $20 billion in a secondary share sale, according to one source. The company has spurred competition and the development of applications using its generative AI software, such as the image creator DALL-E 2.

Telengana’s T-Works designs UAV to deliver medicines from the sky

“AMRT-25 is a versatile UAV design that can be configured to be used for medical supplies delivery as well as for survey and mapping, aerial inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance, and research applications,” the company said in a blog post.

Compared to traditional drones, the winged UAV will consume 75% less power, the innovation hub claimed.

Primarily built for supplying medicines, the UAV will also be eventually used for inspection, defence applications, surveying and other experiments that require payloads.

Linktree partners with PayPal to allow users globally to accept direct payments

  • Launched in March, Commerce Links allow users to take payments directly on their Linktree profile without opening a new browser or tab.
  • The new integration lets Linktree customers connect their PayPal account and receive payments from their followers or customers via PayPal, a debit card or a credit card.
  • Linktree notes users can also access information regarding their transactions, payment conversion rate and more.
